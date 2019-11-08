Best of BS Opinion: Can alternative investment fund revive realty sector?

Towards a sensible gold policy

From how past policies helped create a thriving underground and the implications of India's decision to stay out of the RCEP to the steps the government needs to take to rescue the financial sector, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

Can the alternative investment fund set up by the government help revive the real estate sector? What are the implications of India's strategy of remaining open to trade while ensuring that Indian manufacturers are not exposed to unfair co-operation from China? If the roots of the current slowdown lie in deficient structural demand, what measures are needed to tackle it? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

At the macro level, the recovery in the real estate sector will depend on a broader recovery in the economy, argues our top edit.

Regional FTAs are out, but bilateral ones are as tough, argues our second edit.

An intricate web of links among rural incomes, construction activity and shadow banks are fuelling the economic slowdown, writes Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India).

Click here to read...

Janmejaya Sinha, chairman, BCG India, says a government with the courage to abrogate Article 370 must not shy away from the banking reforms required.

The gold industry should not be over-regulated in the name of developing it or curbing black money, writes YV Reddy, a former governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Managers must learn to teach business ethics and values, writes R Gopalakrishnan, author, corporate advisor, and distinguished professor of IIT Kharagpur.