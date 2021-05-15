Best of BS Opinion: Central Vista project, Covid-19 crisis, and more

-
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Himanta Biswa Sarma set to be Assam's next chief minister
LIVE: I-T dept questions Robert Vadra for second day in benami assets case
A new house for Prime Minister by '22; Central Vista project gets green nod
Best of BS Opinion: Financing the vaccine, Hindutva versus growth, and more
The pandemic is helping us to know ourselves better. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
T N Ninan: Why should such an important project (Central Vista), massive in scale, conceived in secrecy … be executed in the midst of a pandemic when every rupee that can be spared should go into improving the country’s medical capabilities?
Politics and economics are at the heart of the Covid tragedy in UP and Bihar. The misery is a result of voting in the name of religion, caste and nationalism, says Shekhar Gupta
Aditi Phadnis describes the politics behind Himanta Biswa Sarma becoming Assam chief minister
