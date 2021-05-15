JUST IN
Today, what really is essential?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Central Vista project, Covid-19 crisis, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

The pandemic is helping us to know ourselves better. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

T N Ninan: Why should such an important project (Central Vista), massive in scale, conceived in secrecy … be executed in the midst of a pandemic when every rupee that can be spared should go into improving the country’s medical capabilities?

Politics and economics are at the heart of the Covid tragedy in UP and Bihar. The misery is a result of voting in the name of religion, caste and nationalism, says Shekhar Gupta

Aditi Phadnis describes the politics behind Himanta Biswa Sarma becoming Assam chief minister

The pain that many people have gone through, I have felt the same pain Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, May 15 2021. 06:31 IST

