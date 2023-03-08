Best of BS Opinion: Challenge from Urals, Tono-Bungay enterprise, and more

-
Russian crude oil necessitating reforms and what makes or mars corporate leadership are what we have today
A K Bhattacharya: Oil-pricing reforms should always be high on the government’s agenda. Indeed, they should be even higher on the agenda when a major development such as Russia emerging as the single-largest supplier of crude oil has taken place
R Gopalakrishnan: There are two lessons from H G Wells’ Tono-Bungay: First, that success in entrepreneurship produces unexpected side effects, and second, sans integrity, entrepreneurship is doomed.
The top edit appreciates the upcoming agreement among nations to protect marine resources. The second edit argues that the independence of the Election Commission should be built through statute.
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 06:30 IST
