The challenge from Urals
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Challenge from Urals, Tono-Bungay enterprise, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Russian crude oil necessitating reforms and what makes or mars corporate leadership are what we have today

A K Bhattacharya: Oil-pricing reforms should always be high on the government’s agenda. Indeed, they should be even higher on the agenda when a major development such as Russia emerging as the single-largest supplier of crude oil has taken place

R Gopalakrishnan: There are two lessons from H G Wells’ Tono-Bungay: First, that success in entrepreneurship produces unexpected side effects, and second, sans integrity, entrepreneurship is doomed.

The top edit appreciates the upcoming agreement among nations to protect marine resources. The second edit argues that the independence of the Election Commission should be built through statute.

It (electoral bonds) is a neat arrangement. Favours are done quietly. Rewards are received secretly. Long live our anonymous democracy.

Congressman P Chidambaram

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 06:30 IST

