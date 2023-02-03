Best of BS Opinion: Changing tracks, decluttering defence budget, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Regulating digital lending, globalisation shocks & more
Best of BS Opinion: Investing abroad, global cotton crisis, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Chips for growth, the real cost of freebies, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cloudy prospects for youth, India 2022, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The investment puzzle, future of news media & more
The finance ministry has set aside a major portion of its capital expenditure for FY24 for the Indian Railways, correctly seeking to correct the problem of under-investment that plagues the transport sector. But the real issue going forward is working on a plan to ensure that such capex is eventually financially sustainable, the top edit argues. Read it here
In other views:
Ajai Shukla explains why the defence budget, which has fallen to below 2% of GDP for the first time, is inadequate for a country that is seeking to snatch back territory from China.
Read it here
C K G Nair and M S Sahoo suggest ways to make the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code more effective. Read it here
The second edit says Budget measures will improve financial markets. Read it here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU