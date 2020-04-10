Best of BS Opinion: Checking fake news, coronavirus crisis, and more

From how developing countries have fewer and harder choices about how to confront the pandemic and why strategic oil reserve is an important tool during the ongoing crisis to the reasons why India should not extend the complete beyond April 14, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

This is an important time for India to signal that it is a responsible consumer of petroleum, with a stake in stabilising the crude oil market, says the top edit.

WhatsApp is taking welcome steps to contain the fake news menace, says our second edit.

The nationwide must be wound down in phases keeping both Covid-19 hotspots and economic needs in balance, contends Shyamal Majumdar.

If the international community wants to avoid a wave of defaults, it must develop a rescue plan immediately, writes Joseph E Stiglitz, professor at Columbia University and chief economist at the Roosevelt Institute.

The National Infrastructure Pipeline is clearly the mega-stimulus for the post-corona revival effort, writes Vinayak Chatterjee, chairman, Feedback Infra.

To win in life, you don’t require ambition for its own sake.

Leaders need to think of humility as being in the service of ambition, writes corporate advisor & distinguished professor of IIT Kharagpur R Gopalakrishnan.