Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, India's private sector, and more

Coronavirus wrap: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Coronavirus outbreak in China an opportunity for Indian exporters
Coronavirus wrap: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
With 2 weeks to prepare, how to tackle coronavirus outbreak the Indian way
Coronavirus outbreak: Airports start stringent screening to check spread
If a left-of-centre economist says the state has no big role to play in a market economy, it shows the government has lost its ability to take a long-term view. Nitin Desai describes how
In COVID-19, we are still in the early stage of the curve. Atanu Biswas tells a statistical story
The government so far has not shown any inclination to foot the bill for the damage inflicted by coronavirus, says Mahesh Vyas.
Labour and corporations must pay for it
India is not thinking big enough on the economic damage caused by coronavirus. Read here
And also its policy on testing seems ineffective.Read here
