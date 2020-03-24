JUST IN
COVID-19: Where do we stand now?
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, India's private sector, and more

A dark horizon grows darker. Governments across the world appear helpless against the epidemic, with old problems persisting. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

coronavirus
Volunteers distribute face masks among people to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

If a left-of-centre economist says the state has no big role to play in a market economy, it shows the government has lost its ability to take a long-term view. Nitin Desai describes how

In COVID-19, we are still in the early stage of the curve. Atanu Biswas tells a statistical story

The government so far has not shown any inclination to foot the bill for the damage inflicted by coronavirus, says Mahesh Vyas.

Labour and corporations must pay for it

India is not thinking big enough on the economic damage caused by coronavirus. Read here

And also its policy on testing seems ineffective.Read here

The human costs of the coronavirus pandemic are already immeasurable, and all countries need to work together to protect people and limit the economic damage .

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 06:21 IST

