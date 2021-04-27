JUST IN
Adrift in April
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Coronaviurs, new Chief Justice at helm, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday

Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
The prime minister came close to admitting that the government had been overconfident about India’s recovery from the pandemic in his Sunday address. This is a good starting point for the government to change course on policy. The first edit outlines the priorities going forward. Read it here

In other views today:

Akash Prakash explains why it would make sense for India to focus on chip design rather than manufacturing as a global shortage of semiconductor looms. Read it here

Anjuli Bhargava argues that the government needs to step in to help airlines survive the second wave of the pandemic. Read it here

The second edit says the new Chief Justice will have his task cut out resurrecting the Supreme Court’s standing in discharging its constitutional role as an independent check and balance to executive power, given his predecessors’ record. Read it here

First Published: Tue, April 27 2021. 06:51 IST

