Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19, creating fiscal space for states, and more

From how war-time leaders invariably gain in popularity, especially if they are great orators, and why politics will change after the Covid-19 crisis is gone. to how modern technology can create highly lethal chemical weapons and bioengineer deadly diseases, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

The pandemic has resolved many of Mr Modi's issues -- protestors have dispersed, state governments are queuing up for support, and all economic problems can be laid at the door of Covid-19, writes T N Ninan. Click here to read...

In the second part of a series, Devesh Kapur & Arvind Subramanian say the massive uncertainties emanating from the coronavirus crisis require room for discretion to serve as a necessary handmaiden of rules that cannot alone cater to all contingencies. Read on...

It is not a country’s interests alone that lead to all the secrecy around the health of its leader. More usually, the reason is the threat from political rivals, writes TCA Srinivasa Raghavan. Click here to read...

As 1.3 billion people wait for our prime minister to tell us what to do and then vanish again from our TV screens without a single question being asked, it is worth noting that this is not how the rest of the world is being led, writes Mihir S Sharma. Read on...

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a lesson in that it has brought the global economy to its knees without harming physical infrastructure, writes Devangshu Datta. Click here to read...

