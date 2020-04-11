Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19, creating fiscal space for states, and more

From how war-time leaders invariably gain in popularity, especially if they are great orators, and why politics will change after the Covid-19 crisis is gone. to how modern technology can create highly lethal chemical weapons and bioengineer deadly diseases, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.
The pandemic has resolved many of Mr Modi's issues -- protestors have dispersed, state governments are queuing up for support, and all economic problems can be laid at the door of Covid-19, writes T N Ninan
In the second part of a series, Devesh Kapur
& Arvind Subramanian
say the massive uncertainties emanating from the coronavirus
It is not a country’s interests alone that lead to all the secrecy around the health of its leader. More usually, the reason is the threat from political rivals, writes TCA Srinivasa Raghavan
As 1.3 billion people wait for our prime minister to tell us what to do and then vanish again from our TV screens without a single question being asked, it is worth noting that this is not how the rest of the world is being led, writes Mihir S Sharma
The Covid-19 pandemic has been a lesson in that it has brought the global economy to its knees without harming physical infrastructure, writes Devangshu Datta
Quote
"There will be a pre- and post-coronavirus world like AD and BC"
Indian origin doctor-politician Neeraj Patil, who is currently recovering from COVID-19 in Britain.
