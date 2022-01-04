Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 pandemic, India's employment challenge & more

-
ALSO READ
Employment could expand in October
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Covid impact: More women have exited formal employment in India than men
Statsguru: Six charts explain the state of organised employment in India
Almost 200K jobs vacant in 9 sectors in first quarter, says survey
In total we should look at the things we did not do. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Prosenjit Datta: The way to tackle the pandemic is to avoid the mistakes of the past. Read it here
Why is the IMF trying to be an aid agency? Ken Rogoff gives the answer.
Read it here
Mahesh Vyas: India will be able to create more better-quality jobs only if employment is generated either directly in government or in large private enterprises. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU