Best of BS Opinion: Diversity in boardrooms, earnings drought, and more

The Indian stock market extended the rally on Thursday and gained about another 2 per cent. While earnings for the last quarter are not very encouraging, the market seems to be discounting economic recovery in the coming quarters. The gross domestic product data for January-March quarter will be released on Friday.
Here is a summary of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day.
Extended restrictions will affect capacity utilisation. A delayed recovery will have implications for markets, which seems to be discounting some economic recovery, notes our lead editorial
Political one-upmanship will hurt the people of Maharashtra, argues our second editorial
India’s focus needs to move away from the feel-good metrics about the recovery rate to the spike in Covid-19 cases round the corner, writes Aakar Patel
Research in several countries indicates that the rise to the top is still daunting for women. The difficulties facing women directors are more complex than those of a generation ago, writes Shyamal Majumdar
