JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Trust, security & digital dependence
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Diversity in boardrooms, earnings drought, and more

Here is a summary of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Coronavirus

Rajesh Kumar 

LABOURERS, labour, worker, migrants, poor, population, PDS, hunger, population, crowd, lockdown, coronavirus

The Indian stock market extended the rally on Thursday and gained about another 2 per cent. While earnings for the last quarter are not very encouraging, the market seems to be discounting economic recovery in the coming quarters. The gross domestic product data for January-March quarter will be released on Friday.

Here is a summary of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day.

Extended restrictions will affect capacity utilisation. A delayed recovery will have implications for markets, which seems to be discounting some economic recovery, notes our lead editorial

Political one-upmanship will hurt the people of Maharashtra, argues our second editorial

India’s focus needs to move away from the feel-good metrics about the recovery rate to the spike in Covid-19 cases round the corner, writes Aakar Patel

Research in several countries indicates that the rise to the top is still daunting for women. The difficulties facing women directors are more complex than those of a generation ago, writes Shyamal Majumdar

Quote

“For the first time after independence, people have seen the pain and plight of the migrant workers travelling back barefoot. Their pain and plight was heard by the entire nation but not by the government.”

Congress President Sonia Gandhi
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU