Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Bonding in marketing, K-solution, Boris factor and more

From emotional bonding with customers to Kashmir issue, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Technology

The human factor, of which bonding is an essential ingredient, is pervasive. Any lack of it is felt at all levels — economic, both micro and macro, political, and government. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Companies need to bond emotionally with customers, which technology is making difficult. Shyamal Majumdar explains how

Private investment needs a long period of calm on all fronts — policy, legal, economic, social, and political, says Uday Damodaran. Investors need to be assured they will not be hounded if they fail. Read on...

There has been no honest assessment in India of what the Kashmir issue is or where its locus is, says Aakar Patel. The problem and solution are in Kashmir, not in Pakistan. Know more

Both Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are unprincipled and egoistical, and focused on their self-interests, says Claude Smadja.

Never in the past 50 years has geopolitical risk weighed more heavily on business and political decisions. Read on..

Quote

Handed over charge of Economic Affairs today. Learnt so much in the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Dept. Will take charge in Power Ministry tomorrow. Have also applied for Voluntary Retirement from the IAS with effect from 31st October

Finance Secretary Subhash Garg
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 06:53 IST

