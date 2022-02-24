Best of BS Opinion: Flashpoint Ukraine, circular economy for plastic & more

-
Russian president Vladimir Putin’s high-stakes moves in eastern Ukraine have come at an inopportune time for India.
The top edit outlines New Delhi's narrow economic and geopolitical options. Read it here
In other views:
Jaimini Bhagwati discusses long-term lending by public sector banks and other government-owned institutions leading to repeated taxpayer support for recapitalisation. Read it here
Harsh V Pant and Kartik Bommakanti analyse the sustainability of India’s defence export policy with the recent sale of the naval variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to the Philippines. Read it here
The second edit suggests a more workable solution to replace the government’s largely unsuccessful plastic waste management rules. Read it here
