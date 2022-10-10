JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: An unmistakable slowdown, lost fragrances & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unintended consequences, The yatra magic, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Next technological leap, RBI's 50-bps rate hike & more
Best of BS Opinion: Prudent policy path, bonding with bonds, and more
Best of BS Opinion: India's persistent performance, moonlighting, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A renewed multilateralism, Covid isn't over, and more
Best of BS Opinion: When oligarchs rule, 'Moonlighting', and more
Best of BS Opinion: New telecom bill, Populist Jharkhand govt, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Rational expectations, India's FTA agenda, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Listing gains, network for closer regional ties & more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
Tweaking IPO rules won't stop mispricing
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Gaining currency, reimagining venture capital & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | BS Special

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

India's CBDC roll-out likely this fiscal with wholesale businesses

The first edit says why it is not advisable to rush with a digital currency.

The second edit describes the contributions of the Nobel laureates in science this year.

With a recession looming, India needs venture capitalists. Ajit Balakrishnan speaks of how they evolved.

JP Morgan did not include Government of India bonds in its benchmark index. Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives the answer why.

Debashis Basu on why tinkering with IPO rules cannot prevent mispricing

QUOTE Earlier we were unable to make even cycles in Gujarat; now we are making cars and days are not far when we will make aircraft in the state

PM Narendra Modi

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.