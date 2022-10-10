Best of BS Opinion: Gaining currency, reimagining venture capital & more

The first edit says why it is not advisable to rush with a digital currency.

The second edit describes the contributions of the Nobel laureates in science this year.

With a recession looming, India needs venture capitalists. Ajit Balakrishnan speaks of how they evolved.

JP Morgan did not include Government of India bonds in its benchmark index. Tamal Bandyopadhyay gives the answer why.

Debashis Basu on why tinkering with IPO rules cannot prevent mispricing