Best of BS Opinion: GM crops will boost yields, power of 'obliquity' & more

Giving municipal corporations the powers to hire CEOs is a good idea.

And is it not good for corporations to set for themselves oblique goals? A K Bhattacharya: The indifference of voters to municipal corporation elections is an outcome of a serious governance flaw that needs to be fixed. Read here

R Gopalakrishnan: It may be more meaningful for corporate leaders to set an oblique goal because companies that put more emphasis on profit are, in fact, less profitable The virtues of obliquity are worth reflecting upon, both for corporate and national heads. Read here

The first edit says the executive and judiciary must find common ground in appointments to High Courts and the . Read here The second edit analyses the merits of and the government’s attitude towards them signals a welcome shift. Read here