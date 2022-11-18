JUST IN
The governor's role
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing responsibilities, the governor's role & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar: The new policy for satellite television channels is a move in the right direction. But for a sector facing existential questions, it doesn’t mean much

Aakar Patel: As time goes on, most elected leaders run out of ideas.

It seems to hold as true for the world as for India

The first edit talks of what is making fiscal management tough. According to the second edit, the position, role, and even the requirement for governors must be carefully re-examined in the context of today’s India.

QUOTE

“... (Developed) countries who have the most capabilities financially and technologically to lead in reducing their emissions continue to fall short in doing so ..."

- COP27 draft

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 06:20 IST

