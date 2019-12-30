JUST IN
The decade we leave behind and ahead
Best of BS Opinion: India's banking crisis, mass surveillance, and more

India's banking crisis, household expenditure at the time of natural disasters to mass surveillance are some of the topics our opinion writers tackle

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

How did climatic conditions come to such a pretty pass? How did our banking come to such a pretty pass? How come we are moving towards being a surveillance state? Will 2020 answer? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Households do not necessarily spend less after a natural disaster strikes. Ajay Shah analyses on the basis of inputs given by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. Read more...

The decade of the 2020s is the last chance we have to walk the talk, says Sunita Narain. Click here to read

There has never been a crisis of confidence in Indian banking as now, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Consolidation in the sector will hopefully end this. Read on...

Face-recognition technology is contentious and banned in several jurisdictions, says Devangshu Datta.

But in India this will stay and remain legal. Click here to read

No decision has been taken to increase the passenger and freight fares. In the New Year, the Railway will try to give better facilities to its passengers and also focus on running of more trains

Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav
First Published: Mon, December 30 2019. 05:02 IST

