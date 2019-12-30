Best of BS Opinion: India's banking crisis, mass surveillance, and more

How did climatic conditions come to such a pretty pass? How did our banking come to such a pretty pass? How come we are moving towards being a state? Will 2020 answer? Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Households do not necessarily spend less after a natural disaster strikes. Ajay Shah analyses on the basis of inputs given by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

The decade of the 2020s is the last chance we have to walk the talk, says Sunita Narain.

There has never been a crisis of confidence in Indian banking as now, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Consolidation in the sector will hopefully end this.

Face-recognition technology is contentious and banned in several jurisdictions, says Devangshu Datta.

But in India this will stay and remain legal.