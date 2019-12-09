JUST IN
Economy: This is as good as it gets
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Labour law reforms, economic slowdown, and more

Here's a look at a selection of opinion pieces from today's Business Standard

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Labour

Reforms are happening. More is necessary. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

A K Bhattacharya looks at various aspects of the four labour codes, which have replaced 28 pieces of legislation

Power tariffs do not reflect the cost of supply for some consumers, says Vivek Sharma. For industrial and commercial consumers, they are some of the highest in the world, which affects their cost-competitiveness

Structural reform of administration and factor markets is necessary to recover from the crisis, which started in 2012-13.

Mihir Sharma explains.

After reading all that is available, one gets the sense not much is being done to get the economy out of the slowdown, says Debashis Basu

Quote

You keep blaming Punjab for the pollution. This morning I couldn't come from Chandigarh by chopper because of the pollution in Delhi and Punjab had bright sunshine. So we are not giving any smoke from Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
First Published: Mon, December 09 2019. 06:17 IST

