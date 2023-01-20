Best of BS Opinion: Learning curves, Internet blues for media, and more

The latest Annual Status of Education Report, by non-government organisation Pratham, has both encouraging and discouraging news that reflects the gap between people’s expectations and the quality of institutions. Our editorial on the report notes that a deeper dive into the quality metrics points to an urgent need to improve teaching standards, which appear to have plummeted to greater depths. Read here



In other views:



The backdrop of the Budget augurs well for the government but a closer look calls for a cautious approach, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here



Life will be uncertain for both advertisers and digital businesses as growth slows in India, notes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here



Quote of the day



“The idea that somehow cryptos are going to maintain value, while the fiat currencies collapse. That's nonsense.”



Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan