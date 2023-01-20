JUST IN
Machines for migrants
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Learning curves, Internet blues for media, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar 

Photo: Bloomberg

The latest Annual Status of Education Report, by non-government organisation Pratham, has both encouraging and discouraging news that reflects the gap between people’s expectations and the quality of institutions. Our editorial on the report notes that a deeper dive into the quality metrics points to an urgent need to improve teaching standards, which appear to have plummeted to greater depths. Read here
 
In other views:

The backdrop of the Budget augurs well for the government but a closer look calls for a cautious approach, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here

Life will be uncertain for both advertisers and digital businesses as internet growth slows in India, notes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here
 

Quote of the day

“The idea that somehow cryptos are going to maintain value, while the fiat currencies collapse. That's nonsense.”

Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan

 

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 06:30 IST

