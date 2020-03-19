Best Of BS Opinion: Long-term growth, AGR dues, YES Bank saga, and more

It is now clear that flattening the curve of the outbreak demands draconian measures of social distancing. But doing so will necessarily entail steepening the economic cost curve in the short run, says Sajjid Z Chinoy, and the response demands fiscal, monetary and regulatory policy.

He explains how here. Elsewhere, writers discuss the what it will take to reach the $5 trillion GDP target, Ranjan Gogoi’s nomination and the never-ending saga of the telecom sector. Kanika Datta sums up the views

Long-term national development is a story of exponential growth, which means we need sustained growth of 8-10 per cent for the next 30 years, says Naushad Forbes here

Instead of mobilising the Supreme Court, the government needs to seek a solution to the controversy in a manner that helps, not harms, the telecom sector, says the lead edit here

The second edit says nominating a former Chief Justice of India to the so soon after his retirement is a grave blow to the concept of judicial independence. Read it here

My column says the saga so far shows why Indian businesspeople are bad at doing business. Read it here