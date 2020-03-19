Best Of BS Opinion: Long-term growth, AGR dues, YES Bank saga, and more

-
It is now clear that flattening the curve of the coronavirus outbreak demands draconian measures of social distancing. But doing so will necessarily entail steepening the economic cost curve in the short run, says Sajjid Z Chinoy, and the response demands fiscal, monetary and regulatory policy.
He explains how here. Elsewhere, opinion writers discuss the what it will take to reach the $5 trillion GDP target, Ranjan Gogoi’s Rajya Sabha nomination and the never-ending saga of the telecom sector. Kanika Datta sums up the views
Long-term national development is a story of exponential growth, which means we need sustained growth of 8-10 per cent for the next 30 years, says Naushad Forbes here
Instead of mobilising the Supreme Court, the government needs to seek a solution to the Adjusted Gross Revenue controversy in a manner that helps, not harms, the telecom sector, says the lead edit here
The second edit says nominating a former Chief Justice of India to the Rajya Sabha so soon after his retirement is a grave blow to the concept of judicial independence. Read it here
My column says the YES Bank saga so far shows why Indian businesspeople are bad at doing business. Read it here
