Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra political drama, IL&FS collapse, and more

Now that the political turmoil of the past week has been put to rest and Maharashtrians finally have some visibility on government formation, the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress coalition, as unlikely a set of political bedfellows as you’ll find, needs to get down to business urgently. “Will the new government run? Or will it just sputter, enervated by its own contradictions, exhausted by its little internal wars?” asks the lead edit, laying out the challenges ahead. Read it here. In other opinion, writers examine Sebi’s crackdown on the Karvy group, the IL&FS effect, and the Ayodhya verdict. Kanika Datta sums up the views:

The lead edit discusses why it is critical for the stock market regulator to work in tandem with the stock exchanges to ensure that brokers do not misuse clients’ money, as the Karvy implosion has shown.

Read it here

IL&FS’ collapse isn’t quite India’s Lehman Moment but it’s costing the economy dearly, says T T Mohan Ram. Read it here

R Gopalakrishnan sets out the main pain points that assail Indian business today. Read it here

Tortuous judicial delays have resulted in judges deciding cases applying laws whose validity is under challenges, says M J Antony here

Deepak Lal explains why he thinks Solomon would have been proud of the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Read it here