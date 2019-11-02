JUST IN
Shekhar Gupta: Flag-bearers of hyper-nationalism
Best of BS Opinion: Olympics in India, intoxication of power, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

When an essentially weak nation poses to be strong, its strengths and weaknesses start resembling one another. That’s what is likely to happen if India holds the Olympics. And economists and sociologists can have field day. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

India is now far too strong for anyone to push it around.

That should’ve made us more secure, not get caught in old fears and insecurities. Shekhar Gupta looks at faultlines

Time to hold Olympics in India, says Shashank Mani Tripathi

Good intentions should not be woven into economics, says TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan. Both are left poorer.

The BJP would do well to heed warning signals. Aditi Phadnis explains

QUOTE

I look forward to the government's goal of USD 5 trillion. And I think that they're going to hit that goal, even faster than they expect with what are great economic opportunities as they promote growth

-US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
First Published: Sat, November 02 2019. 07:38 IST

