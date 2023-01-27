JUST IN
A chink in the Indo-Pak ice
Best of BS Opinion: Operating rules, a chink in the Indo-Pak ice, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

A piece dealing with an eternally divisive matter and another concerning itself with the current job losses in the tech sector are what we have today

Vir Sanghvi wades into the “right vs left” debate and looks at its shortcomings. Read here

Suveen Sinha says tech layoffs are business, not personal.

Remember what happened at Apple decades ago? Read here

The first edit sees the Android changes, and concludes a more open system could benefit users. Read here The second edit advises caution on India-Pakistan peace talks, if they take place. Read here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

All that I can say is as (Narendra) Modi is Prime Minister I have got this award; if not I wouldn’t have ... not sure why not earlier.

Padma Bhushan awardee novelist S L Bhyrappa

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 06:30 IST

