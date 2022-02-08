Best of BS Opinion: Poor drafting, fixing the financial architecture & more

-
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Tuesday.
The recently presented Finance Bill intends to amend the Customs Act by introducing a new section that criminalises the publishing of “any information relating to the value or classification or quantity of goods entered for export from India, or import into India, or the details of the exporter or importer of such goods”.
In this context, our lead editorial notes if the intent was to protect transaction-level information, that should have been specified. Instead, the amendment is unusually broad in its wording, allowing enormous scope for malicious interpretation by investigative agencies. Read here
The post-Budget rise in bond yields in India is more due to plumbing challenges than insufficient savings, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read here
CKG Nair & MS Sahoo argue that an empowered and well-funded resolution authority is urgently needed to strengthen the financial sector. Read here
