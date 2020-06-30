Best of BS Opinion: Dealing with national crisis, protecting press freedom

From the reasons India needs to focus on manufacturing competitiveness rather than building domestic supply chains and why the absorption of urban labour into rural regions cannot explain the recent surge in employment in urban India to how the disconnect between the economic narrative and the stock markets is getting progressively wider, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

India should seriously re-work its FTA strategy to focus on regulatory issues and investment-inducing provisions, writes Amita Batra, professor, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.

India must reorient its growth strategy with a focus on sectors that can create jobs for large masses of unskilled and low-skilled workers, writes Radhicka Kapoor, senior fellow, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

Given the extreme disruption of the global economy, a sustainable recovery may take far longer than in a normal business cycle, says our top edit.

The experience of the past three months provides proof that Indians do not protest loss of jobs.

They just drop their rates and continue with their lives, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE.

When the debris of the current economic earthquake settles, it may have buried the progress the country has made since 1991, writes Rahul Jacob.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the pressures for media to conform have increased manifold, and the judiciary, which should be defending the right to free speech, has played its part, says our second edit.