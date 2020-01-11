Best of BS Opinion: Putting politics before economics, Budget 2020 and more

After declining for three straight months, the index of industrial production went up by 1.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in November. Although the industrial production has expanded after three months of decline, more data would be required to gauge if the worst is over for the Indian economy.

However, the evolving political situation will only make economic management more difficult.

Here’s a collection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

There are many ways to make the government’s money go further — if the government were to bring to the task the same determination it has shown in persisting with the amended citizenship law, writes T N Ninan

Judging by the spillover of students’ protests nationwide in expressions of solidarity for the JNU violence, infiltrating campuses and tampering with aspirations of a restive youth population, desperate for degrees and hungry for jobs, can have unforeseen consequences, writes Sunil Sethi

The economy is in a free fall. And it’s been declining for so long, so consistently, that the promise of growth and better days now looks a fantasy, writes Shekhar Gupta