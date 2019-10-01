Best of BS Opinion: RBI monetary policy, PM Modi's visit to US, and more

From the quality of job being created in the country to helping revive project finance and the results of the PM's recent visit to the US, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

What is the contribution of infrastructure in changing the way labour moves and businesses function? What will it take for India to figure out ways in which the state can serve as a partner, demystify political and regulatory uncertainty, and get inside the “black box” of risk without straining the exchequer excessively? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up the views.

There is space for monetary easing, but decisions from here on will need to be carefully thought through. A decline in growth should not be used for any kind of policy adventurism, argues our top edit. Read here...

Measured by the yardstick of the expectations raised in New Delhi prior to the PM's recent visit to the US, the results were somewhat underwhelming in their scope, says our second edit. Read here...

One way of helping project finance revive in India is by demystifying risk — and the government has just taken

a useful step in that direction, writes Mihir Sharma.

Read more...

For two years, in 2017 and 2018, the labour force did not increase. But now, it is increasing. It is important that this surge in the labour force finds adequate good jobs, writes Mahesh Vyas, MD & CEO, CMIE. Read here...

Use the money saved post Air India’s sale to set up two credible safety organisations in India, writes Anjuli Bhargava. Read here...