Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying tax on capital, Trump economy, and more

Has been good for the What are the lessons to be learned from those areas of the country that are dealing with the peaking of school-age population? Will abolishing the dividend distribution tax be enough to boost investor sentiment? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Population stagnation, once associated only with the rich economies, is now also seen in middle-income countries, laments our top edit.

The government would do well to take a holistic view of the taxation structure as frequent changes in the tax system increase complications for taxpayers, argues our second edit.

US President deserves failing grades not just on essential tasks like upholding democracy and preserving our planet; he should not get a pass on the economy either, writes Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics.

Ajay Shankar, a former secretary, DPIIT, discusses the revival lessons from the 2008 stimulus.

Few provisions in the Constitution have grown from apparent insignificance to acquire formidable power as Article 142, writes MJ Antony.