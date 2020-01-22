JUST IN
Revival lessons from 2008 stimulus
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Simplifying tax on capital, Trump economy, and more

From why life expectancy in the US has been declining to how an undefined constitutional clause has grown too big for the times, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

India gate, population, people, citizens, India, tourism
Visitors gather at India Gate on the first day of the New Year 2020

Has Donald Trump been good for the US economy? What are the lessons to be learned from those areas of the country that are dealing with the peaking of school-age population? Will abolishing the dividend distribution tax be enough to boost investor sentiment? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Population stagnation, once associated only with the rich economies, is now also seen in middle-income countries, laments our top edit.

Click here to read...

The government would do well to take a holistic view of the taxation structure as frequent changes in the tax system increase complications for taxpayers, argues our second edit.

US President Donald Trump deserves failing grades not just on essential tasks like upholding democracy and preserving our planet; he should not get a pass on the economy either, writes Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics.

Ajay Shankar, a former secretary, DPIIT, discusses the revival lessons from the 2008 stimulus.

Few provisions in the Constitution have grown from apparent insignificance to acquire formidable power as Article 142, writes MJ Antony.

Quote

"I would like to say something that I think people need to know more than how I deal with haters"

Climate activist Greta Thunberg when asked how she dealt with haters at Davos 2020
First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 06:47 IST

