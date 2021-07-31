JUST IN
The chirping economist
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Some positive surprises, the chirping economist & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day.

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Can the finance ministry do without economists? Isn’t the pandemic out of character with the integrated world of our times? Isn’t violence in the Northeast a byproduct of flag-waving nationalism? To find answers, read on. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

T N Ninan: Nirmala Sitharaman is proving to be a better finance minister than her initial rookie status might have led people to expect

Assam-Mizoram violence is an outcome of the BJP trying too hard to ‘integrate’ distinct northeastern states, says Shekhar Gupta. This has unleashed latent regionalism

Neither the political parties nor governments take economists seriously. Both are content to use them and discard them, says TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan

Devangshu Datta: A connected 21st century world should have been well-placed to handle a pandemic.

First Published: Sat, July 31 2021. 06:30 IST

