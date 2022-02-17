Best of BS Opinion: Splitting headaches, avoid amendment, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's pieces for Thursday

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s decision to convert a mandate to separate the roles of chairman and managing director/chief executive officer in the top 500 listed corporations by market capitalisation into a voluntary exercise defies logic. The mandate was one key recommendation by the Uday Kotak-led Sebi Committee on Corporate Governance in 2017.

As our lead editorial notes, a more adroit move would have been to have introduced the relative clause at a later date once the initial separation of posts was complete. In an environment freighted with vested interest, gradual reform works better.

