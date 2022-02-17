Best of BS Opinion: Splitting headaches, avoid amendment, and more

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Best of BS Opinion: B school curricula, Planning for Covid-19, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Primary protection, Cloud over conglomerates & more
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Thursday
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s decision to convert a mandate to separate the roles of chairman and managing director/chief executive officer in the top 500 listed corporations by market capitalisation into a voluntary exercise defies logic. The mandate was one key recommendation by the Uday Kotak-led Sebi Committee on Corporate Governance in 2017.
As our lead editorial notes, a more adroit move would have been to have introduced the relative clause at a later date once the initial separation of posts was complete. In an environment freighted with vested interest, gradual reform works better. Read here
In other views:
Naushad Forbes talks about what the Indian industry can learn from Rahul Bajaj. Read here
Our second editorial argues why the government should avoid the proposed amendment to the central GST Act. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU