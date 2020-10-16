Best of BS Opinion: The buyback rush, places of protest and politics & more

JUST IN
What a 'wise' board director is
Kanika Datta  |  New Delhi 

One of the unique things about India is that areas in cities are designated for protests and require police permission. Although this practice contradicts the spirit of Article 19 the Supreme Court appears to have hewed to practice in its judgment on Shaheen Bagh, reflecting how rules can be selectively used to make or break a protest, says Aakar Patel. Read it here.

Other opinion examines the role of buybacks, the wisdom of directors and the US elections Kanika Datta sums up the views

The buyback rush may be driven by changes in the tax law but it also suggests that firms are not confident about delivering shareholder value through growth, the top edit argues. Read it here
How do you become a ‘wise’ board director? R Gopalakrishnan offers some suggestions. Read it here
In less than three weeks, the most consequential and polarised US elections since World War II will take place. America’s changing ethnic composition may decide the outcome, says the second edit. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘India got freedom in 1947 and farmer is getting freedom in 2020 from all those laws that were restricting his growth and were not allowing his income to grow’
Kailash Choudhary, minister of state for agriculture to farmers in Punjab

First Published: Fri, October 16 2020. 06:35 IST

