Best of BS Opinion: The human factor in retailing, cutting corporate debt

Now that the government has become the largest shareholder in Vodafone Idea, where does the telecom major go from here? The management has insisted that the government will not interfere in operations. If the government is to underline its role as a safe pair of hands while Vodafone gets time to recover, the best option would be to move out of the company as quickly as feasible, the top edit says. Read it here

Here are the other views:

The second edit points out that corporate deleveraging is likely to continue in the coming year, an indication that credit growth is likely to subdued for longer. This means banks will struggle to grow as well. Read it here

My column argues that by focusing on foreign investment in retail the government has ignored key questions such as jobs, livelihoods and consumer interest. Read it here

Richard Leakey, the famous Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist, died last week. Shankar Acharya recalls the sustained and painstaking work of the Leakey family in changing our understanding of evolution. Read it here

