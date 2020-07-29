Best of BS Opinion: The joker in the pack, data anonymity, and more

From how the government's fiscal headroom is crucially linked to a realistic assessment of its net revenue collection and why the New Tariff Order is unhelpful for broadcasting to the way the NHAI has gone about re-inventing itself, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

The debate over the government's fiscal headroom seems to be taking place without a proper assessment of the current state of public finances, writes AK Bhattacharya.

Several recommendations of the committee working on the non-personal data governance framework have huge commercial implications, many of which are undesirable, says our top edit.

The New Tariff Order places such onerous restrictions on the fees that channels can charge that the broadcasting industry runs the danger of relying disproportionately on advertising rather than subscription revenue, says our second edit.

Capital buffers and recapitalisation of are well intentioned measures but they are likely to be inefficient and counterproductive, writes Diva Jain, director at Arrjavv.

Indian cinema is the poster child of diversity and a symbol of soft power.

Don’t let it become a wasteland of petty squabbles, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Click here to read...