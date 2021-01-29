Best of BS Opinion: Time for statesmanship, Make in America, and more

-
ALSO READ
Best of BS Opinion: Rising forex reserves, economy's new normal, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Sensex hits 50K-mark, Biden's presidency starts & more
Best of BS Opinion: Budget with a long-term view, corporate earnings & more
Best of BS Opinion: Farmers' protests, BJP perfects winning formula & more
Best of BS Opinion: Making a mockery of arbitration, LVB crisis, and more
As the police begin to crack down on farmer protestors, it is worth wondering about the maximalist positions taken by both farmers unions and the government. Is there a solution to the impasse? In his piece, A K Bhattacharya offers a precedent. In 2005 when the United Progressive Alliance rolled out the value added tax, eight states declined to join but signed on some years later when they saw the advantages of the system.
The National Democratic Alliance could offer states a similar deal on farm laws, he suggests. Read it here
Other views today look at the impending flood of IPOs, US President Joe Biden’s Trumpian Buy America executive order and the Competition Commission’s study of the telecom sector.
Indian Unicorns and old-world entities are lining up for initial public offerings over the next two or three years. What are their chances of success? Shailesh Dobhal scans data from the past ten years to find out. Read it here
The second edit explains why Biden’s order raising the stakes in government procurement programmes could be a worry. Read it here
The Competition Commission suggestions on telecom pricing and competition are a little late in the day but nevertheless a useful marker for future policy, says the top edit. Read it here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU