Best of BS Opinion: Time for statesmanship, Make in America, and more

As the police begin to crack down on farmer protestors, it is worth wondering about the maximalist positions taken by both farmers unions and the government. Is there a solution to the impasse? In his piece, A K Bhattacharya offers a precedent. In 2005 when the United Progressive Alliance rolled out the value added tax, eight states declined to join but signed on some years later when they saw the advantages of the system.

The could offer states a similar deal on farm laws, he suggests. Read it here

Other views today look at the impending flood of IPOs, US President Joe Biden’s Trumpian Buy America executive order and the Competition Commission’s study of the telecom sector.

Indian Unicorns and old-world entities are lining up for initial public offerings over the next two or three years. What are their chances of success? Shailesh Dobhal scans data from the past ten years to find out. Read it here

The second edit explains why Biden’s order raising the stakes in government procurement programmes could be a worry. Read it here

The Competition Commission suggestions on telecom pricing and competition are a little late in the day but nevertheless a useful marker for future policy, says the top edit. Read it here