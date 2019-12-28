JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The universal language
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Union Budget 2020, India's dark road, and more

Seldom has the economic situation been more challenging for the Union finance minister

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | PTI

Seldom has the economic situation been more challenging for the Union finance minister. Seldom has Indian society faced more challenges from within.

A new symbol of Dalit resistance casts a faint light on continuity. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

If the Union finance minister looks hard, she should find non-tax revenue sources. T N Ninan says there should be a credible set of numbers in the Budget

The general feeling is that we are back to a 1974-like situation, says Shekhar Gupta

Chandrashekhar Azad has become a symbol of resistance among the Dalits, says Aditi Phadnis. The current agitation has raised his profile

Recognise the darkness that the country is in, Mihir Sharma warns

Quote of the day

The damage caused to crops can be minimised only if serious efforts are initiated for the control of grasshoppers in Pakistan and other neighbouring countries.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a letter to the prime minister
First Published: Sat, December 28 2019. 07:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU