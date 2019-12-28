Best of BS Opinion: Union Budget 2020, India's dark road, and more

Seldom has the economic situation been more challenging for the Union finance minister. Seldom has Indian society faced more challenges from within.

A new symbol of Dalit resistance casts a faint light on continuity. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

If the Union finance minister looks hard, she should find non-tax revenue sources. T N Ninan says there should be a credible set of numbers in the Budget

The general feeling is that we are back to a 1974-like situation, says Shekhar Gupta

Chandrashekhar Azad has become a symbol of resistance among the Dalits, says Aditi Phadnis. The current agitation has raised his profile

Recognise the darkness that the country is in, Mihir Sharma warns