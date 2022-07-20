JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Legislation: Intent and interpretation
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Weaker side of generosity, caution over rupee & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Photo: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Our first edit brings out the downside of high dividend payouts. Read here

The second edit says the RBI would do well to facilitate a calibrated adjustment in the rupee value. Read here

Shyam Saran: There is merit in carefully examining China’s sovereign digital currency project and participating in it if India’s interests are served.

Read here

C K G Nair and M S Sahoo: A Supreme Court order can have deleterious consequences for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Read here

Quote of the day Virat (Kohli) is going to go down as one of the greatest players to play the game in all three formats (in cricket).

England cricket captain Ben Stokes

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 20 2022. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.