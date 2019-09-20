Best of BS opinion: Working towards a sane society will bring prosperity

JUST IN
Industrial growth could flounder on water
Business Standard

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nursing mental health — whether at the level of society or a corporate unit — is germane to social and individual well-being. Both Ayodhya and maladroit companies blend into some form of disorder.

And not realising the importance of something as basic as water cannot be unrelated to it. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the view.

The root of sectarian violence lies in an underlying sentiment existing perennially in our society and kept alive through politics. Aakar Patel looks at the whys and wherefores

Water is a completely unreformed infrastructure sector, says Mihir Shah. Industrial growth could flounder on it.

It is alarming that 42.5 per cent of the employees of the private sector suffer from mental depression or some form of anxiety disorder, says Shyamal Majumdar. The World Health Organization estimates the cost of mental health conditions will be $1.03 trillion between 2012 and 2030.

Our Edit says: Finally there is some hope for Ayodhya.

Today, when we see that price stability is maintained and inflation is much below 4 per cent and is expected to be so in the next 12 months’ horizon, there's room for (more) rate cuts, especially when growth has slowed.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
