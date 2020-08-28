Big gets bigger

Earlier this week, this newspaper carried a report that Gautam Adani-led Adani group is set to acquire the prestigious Mumbai airport run by debt-ridden GVK group. This will make the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate the largest airport operator in the county after the GMR group, with eight airports in the bag, including the one under-construction in Navi Mumbai.

Staying with aviation, the over $111-billion salt-to-software Tata group confirmed its interest in bidding for up-for-grabs national carrier Air India. Tatas already have interest in two Indian airlines, Vistara and AirAsia India, ...