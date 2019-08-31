BJP can alone liberate Telangana from the clutches of KCR: J P Nadda

Spurred by the Lok Sabha performance in Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to conquer the south, beginning with Telangana.

Dozens of leaders had crossed over to the BJP from the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and even the Telangana Rashtra Parishad (TRS) at a convention titled ‘Namo Bharat-Nava Telangana’ held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, earlier in August.

At this convention, working president of the BJP JP Nadda declared that the BJP would settle for nothing short of occupying the space of ruling TRS in Telangana.

Nadda, like Shah a few weeks ago, made it clear that the BJP leadership had no secret pact with TRS chief and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). Nadda was referring to the doubts expressed by some senior leaders about KCR’s recent moves of backing the Modi government in Parliament on several crucial bills, including the abrogation of Article 370.

Nadda told his party seniors that KCR’s cooperation with the Modi government was part of the floor management by BJP to run its parliamentary needs. It had nothing to do with the party’s ambitions to come to power in this southern state.

Launching a frontal attack on KCR, Nadda called upon to remove TRS from power as it was in the grip of a “family rule”. “KCR has monopolised all the power like a medieval feudal lord and wants to impose his son and daughter on people of the state. The BJP can alone liberate Telangana from the clutches of KCR and his family,” said Nadda, to the cheers from the crowd.

To show that the BJP had no truck with KCR, Nadda also levelled serious allegations against the TRS government that it is steeped in large-scale corruption in every major scheme.

“KCR has increased the budget of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore just to fill his pockets and his Mission Kakatiya (drinking water supply scheme) is Commission Kakatiya,” said Nadda.

Nadda worked behind the scenes for the entry of senior leaders, including G Vivek, former MP who left TRS, former minister Jagan Naik who left TRS, former TDP MLA Erra Chandrasekhar, former TDP leaders Shobha Rani, P. Rajini Kumari, Sama Ranga Reddy and 200 other block-level functionaries of the TDP and the Congress.