Budget 2019 is impressive in clarity on both the destination and direction

The Budget is impressive in its clarity on both the destination and the direction. The long-term economic goal to reach $5 trillion by 2024 has not affected its priority of addressing challenges like the economic slowdown, market apprehensions on NBFCs, and the revenue shortfall.

Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman’s first Budget is “progressive and visionary”. The FM has gone in for long-term structural reform calls such as FDI hike in several sectors including aviation and insurance, reforms in the power sector, rural housing and roads, and special ...