CAA, NRIC and the uncertain climate

We are going through a crisis over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC). There is a lot of confusion and one fears such confusion might degenerate into chaos, loss of lives and damage to property, besides the loss of productive time that is happening already.

Broadly, three groups are protesting: The first is against inclusion of illegal migrants; the second against exclusion; and the third against discriminatory inclusion. Protesters in Assam belong to the first group; they fear they would be saddled with over 12 million primarily Hindu ...