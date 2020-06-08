Can the State let employers walk away from lockdown wages?

“Dear migrant labourers and daily wage earners…. the country stands with you!” proclaims a Central government advertisement in the newspapers. Notwithstanding this public protestation of solidarity with migrant workers, the government is ready to remove the mandatory wage protection it had offered earlier for the pandemic-induced lockdown period.

Attorney General K K Venugopal has requested the Supreme Court to suspend the government’s earlier order on full lockdown wages. Eventual payments he suggested, could be settled through negotiations between workers and ...