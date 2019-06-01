Can the water crisis hurt Asia's growth?

Among the most imminent threats to human survival over the next decade, Asia’s biggest challenge will be securing the region's water future. Over the last century, global water withdrawal has increased 1.7 times quicker than population growth in the same period.

And as much as 64 per cent of these withdrawals are occurring in the Asian continent, according to the recent research report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, Liquidity Premium: Managing Asia’s Increasingly Scarce Water Resources. Projections suggest 40 per cent of developing Asia will face severe water shortages ...