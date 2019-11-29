Cart before the horse?

Whatever people may say about Prime Minister Modi, he has demonstrated strong will to act. Cooking gas penetration has improved the life of the home maker. Electricity is available in 80 per cent of the homes. Banking is available to all with world leading payment systems.

Universal health insurance promises to leave the United States in the dark, making President Trump curious. Toilets were installed in rural homes. Now there is focus on making water available. These initiatives together count towards the good governance the prime minister promised in the elections. But India demands ...