Change or status quo? Reading the many interpretations of election outcome

The elections are over, and it is time to assess the interpretations of the outcome. The message from the voter is said to be anti-elitist; an expression of hope by the aspiring; endorsement by beneficiaries of the Modi government’s programmes; and a victory of the culturally rooted over the deracinated.

It may be all that and more, but in the story-line of seminal change it is instructive to see whom the victors are targeting — and who they are not. We have left behind the Left vs Right debate. The Left has been decimated, and there is no serious market orientation to take its ...