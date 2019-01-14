Change the menu

While flying a low cost airline recently, it took at least three reminders to get a glass of water. Short haul or long, it is worth knowing whether serving bottled water is a free or a paid service on a low-cost flight where meal is charged separately.

Food is an important if not an essential part of travel especially if the journey takes more than two to three hours. There could be many reasons for it, ranging from killing boredom to ensuring that the meal time is not disrupted just because it coincides with one’s time of travel. Travellers, therefore, consider both quality and ...