Checking fraud in revenue leakage

Last Tuesday, top officials of the goods and services tax (GST) administrations at Centre and states had met. The idea was to deliberate on streamlining, share knowledge and best practices, ways to plug revenue leakage and disseminate data between departments.

This second national GST conference of the commissioners of state tax and chief commissioners of central tax, chaired by the Union revenue secretary, decided on a nine-point plan, mainly to augment revenue by reigning in fraudsters. One measure being considered is to link foreign exchange remittances with refund of Integrated ...