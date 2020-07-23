Cheer in Covid times

Recently ICMR fast-tracked ap­p­roval of Biocon’s Alzumab for the treatment of Covid in India. Serious cases of Covid develop into a “cytokine storm”, which is a debilitating overreaction of the human immune system to the attacking virus. Alzumab had worked miraculously on every one of the trialled Covid patients, albeit only on limited numbers.

Wider trials are currently being undertaken. Last week, Fox News reported on this exciting new drug to be launched in the US through Biocon’s partnership with Equillium. Trials in the USA are set to begin. If all ...