China and India's neighbourhood

China’s economic power has enabled it to build up its presence on India’s northern and eastern borders by cultivating good relations with Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar. China’s long-term strengthening of ties and its connectivity with these countries have been especially obvious over the last six months.

The enhanced tie with Nepal was marked by President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Kathmandu, immediately after he left New Delhi in mid-October. Earlier, in July, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid an official visit to Beijing. In April, ...