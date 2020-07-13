'China Card' in Nepal has changed due to India's diplomatic misadventures

The Chinese ambassador in Kathmandu has been going door-to-door canvassing with stakeholders to prevent a split in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and save Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s job.

Whereas India is permanently accused of interfering in Nepal’s politics, its ruling elite seem to be far less perturbed by China’s new role. Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi has paid visits to NCP leaders, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, all former prime ministers who are demanding that Oli either quit as PM or as Co-chair of the party ...