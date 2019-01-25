China, Japan revive trade ties as India fades

Amidst the frenzy of the US-China trade war, an important development has escaped attention. There is a perceptible thaw in the hitherto strained political relations between Japan and China and a parallel revival in their trade and economic relations.

The visit of Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang to Japan in May 2018 was a breakthrough and this was followed by Japanese Prime Minister’s trip to China in October 2018, the first by a Japanese Prime Minister in 11 years. The two sides have begun to improve their strained relations in response to the unpredictability created by the US ...